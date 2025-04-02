Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Around Waqf Amendment Bill and Himachal's Economic Priorities

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, has sparked debate, with calls for transparency and inclusion in Parliament discussions. Himachal Pradesh's government focuses on progressive budgetary measures to boost the rural economy, while facing critiques from a divided opposition. Key political developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:16 IST
The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, in Parliament on Wednesday has ignited a lively debate among political circles. Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has called for comprehensive discussions to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process. He emphasized that any decision should consider the interests of all communities and support secular values.

Chauhan urged a thorough examination of the bill's technical aspects to maintain India's secular fabric, stressing that Parliamentary democracy thrives on discussion and consensus. He advocated for sending the bill to a select committee if necessary, to address community concerns and achieve broad approval before any major decision.

Alongside these debates, Chauhan highlighted the recent state budget by Chief Minister Sukhu, which focuses on strengthening the rural economy, environmental sustainability, and job creation. The budget includes Rs 100 crore for 'Green State' initiatives, providing land and financial support for youth and women groups, and elevating the minimum support price of milk to aid dairy farmers. Despite economic challenges like reduced central assistance, the government remains committed to progressive welfare schemes.

