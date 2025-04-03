Left Menu

Karnataka BJP's Bold March Against State Policies: A Movement Gains Momentum

Prominent BJP leaders in Karnataka, including former CM B S Yediyurappa, were detained while marching towards CM Siddaramaiah's residence in protest against price rise and policy changes. The protest initiated at Freedom Park and will extend with a state-wide 'Janakrosha Yatra' covering multiple districts from April 7 onwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:44 IST
Karnataka BJP's Bold March Against State Policies: A Movement Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political maneuver, a number of senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, were taken under preventive custody on Thursday. The leaders were marching towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence to stage a protest against rising prices and controversial policy changes.

The BJP state president, B Y Vijayendra, and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, were among those apprehended. The party's demonstration began with a day-and-night protest at Freedom Park and marched onwards to the CM's residence, marking another significant escalation in their ongoing agitations over price rises, reservation policies, and fund reallocations.

Following the detentions, the BJP announced their 'Janakrosha Yatra,' a state-wide protest beginning April 7. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the march in Mysuru, which aims to rally public support across multiple districts. The march will span several key regions, concluding on April 10, with a second wave commencing from April 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025