Karnataka BJP's Bold March Against State Policies: A Movement Gains Momentum

In a dramatic political maneuver, a number of senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, were taken under preventive custody on Thursday. The leaders were marching towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence to stage a protest against rising prices and controversial policy changes.

The BJP state president, B Y Vijayendra, and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, were among those apprehended. The party's demonstration began with a day-and-night protest at Freedom Park and marched onwards to the CM's residence, marking another significant escalation in their ongoing agitations over price rises, reservation policies, and fund reallocations.

Following the detentions, the BJP announced their 'Janakrosha Yatra,' a state-wide protest beginning April 7. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the march in Mysuru, which aims to rally public support across multiple districts. The march will span several key regions, concluding on April 10, with a second wave commencing from April 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)