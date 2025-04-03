South Korea Navigates Economic Storm Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo is pushing for talks with U.S. officials to mitigate the effects of stringent tariffs on South Korea's export-driven economy. The tariffs, part of a wider trade war initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, threaten to hit major industries like automobiles hard.
In a dramatic move to shield South Korea's economy, Acting President Han Duck-soo has urged discussions with U.S. officials following the imposition of significant tariffs by President Donald Trump. The tariffs pose a serious threat to South Korea's export-dependent economy, with autos and other key industries expected to feel the pinch.
Attending a meeting with top governmental figures, Han emphasized the necessity of mobilizing all government resources to tackle this trade crisis. The Industry Minister, Ahn Duk-geun, labeled the tariffs 'regrettable,' vowing to engage with the U.S. at all levels to reduce economic strain, particularly as manufacturing giants Samsung and LG face potential impacts.
With South Korea also grappling with political uncertainty, the nation is bracing for potential economic repercussions. The acting government is considering importing more U.S. products as a concession. Additionally, the impending decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's time in office only adds to an increasingly complex economic and political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to speak with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, reports AP. NPK NPK
Han Duck-soo: A Technocrat Navigating South Korea's Turbulent Political Waters
South Korea's Political Drama: Han Duck-soo Reinstated as Prime Minister
Constitutional Drama: Han Duck-soo Reinstated Amidst Political Turmoil
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Han Duck-soo Reinstated Amid Impeachment Drama