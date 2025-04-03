South Korea Navigates Economic Storm Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

In a dramatic move to shield South Korea's economy, Acting President Han Duck-soo has urged discussions with U.S. officials following the imposition of significant tariffs by President Donald Trump. The tariffs pose a serious threat to South Korea's export-dependent economy, with autos and other key industries expected to feel the pinch.

Attending a meeting with top governmental figures, Han emphasized the necessity of mobilizing all government resources to tackle this trade crisis. The Industry Minister, Ahn Duk-geun, labeled the tariffs 'regrettable,' vowing to engage with the U.S. at all levels to reduce economic strain, particularly as manufacturing giants Samsung and LG face potential impacts.

With South Korea also grappling with political uncertainty, the nation is bracing for potential economic repercussions. The acting government is considering importing more U.S. products as a concession. Additionally, the impending decision on President Yoon Suk Yeol's time in office only adds to an increasingly complex economic and political landscape.

