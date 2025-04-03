Left Menu

Evolving Global Relations: India's Strategic Approach at the BIMSTEC Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the shift towards regional self-reliance at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial, amid US-imposed tariffs. Emphasizing shorter supply chains and neighborhood collaboration, he urged a regional approach to global challenges. The summit discussed agreements fostering connectivity and cooperation among Bay of Bengal nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a statement at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the world's transition towards regional self-sufficiency amidst US-imposed tariffs.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of short supply chains and regional collaboration, particularly in the wake of global upheavals, underscoring the need for countries to address challenges collectively rather than individually.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares to join the leaders at the BIMSTEC Summit, initiatives such as the Trilateral Highway highlight India's push towards enhancing connectivity across the Bay of Bengal region, aiming to foster trade and investment among member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

