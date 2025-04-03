Evolving Global Relations: India's Strategic Approach at the BIMSTEC Summit

In a statement at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the world's transition towards regional self-sufficiency amidst US-imposed tariffs.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of short supply chains and regional collaboration, particularly in the wake of global upheavals, underscoring the need for countries to address challenges collectively rather than individually.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares to join the leaders at the BIMSTEC Summit, initiatives such as the Trilateral Highway highlight India's push towards enhancing connectivity across the Bay of Bengal region, aiming to foster trade and investment among member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)