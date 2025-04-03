Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP of Targeting Religious Lands

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to seize the lands of religious establishments following the adoption of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the Lok Sabha.

Thackeray warned that after targeting the lands of the Waqf boards, the government might focus on the lands belonging to temples, churches, and gurudwaras. His party, previously allied with BJP and now part of the INDIA opposition alliance, expressed strong opposition to the bill.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also challenged the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, arguing that their policies sow division. He further demanded clarity and transparency over the bill's real intentions, dismissing allegations that opposition was influenced by Congress pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)