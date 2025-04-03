Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill: Actor-Politician Vijay Takes a Stand
Actor-politician Vijay criticized the Waqf bill passed by Lok Sabha as anti-democratic and anti-Muslim. He vowed to support Muslims in their legal struggle against the bill. Vijay urged its withdrawal, labeling it a threat to Indian democracy's principles. Multiple states and parties demand the bill's retraction.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay has labeled the recently passed Waqf bill as 'anti-democratic' and demanded its immediate withdrawal. According to Vijay, the bill, which has cleared the Lok Sabha, challenges the core values of the Indian Constitution.
Vijay condemned the BJP government for engaging in 'anti-Muslim politics,' accusing it of divisive policies targeting minorities. If the bill is not repealed, Vijay pledged that his party would align with Muslim groups in their legal battle to defend Waqf rights.
With widespread opposition, including resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, the contentious Bill is set for further debate in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA government, however, staunchly advocates the legislation as beneficial for minorities, despite criticism from various quarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Challenges Karnataka's Minority Quota: A Constitutional Debate
Constitutional Clash: Trump Administration Faces Legal Battles Over Foreign Aid Freeze
Constitutional Clash: Trump's Administration Faces Judicial Deadline Over Venezuelan Deportations
South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions
Trump's Power Play: Testing the U.S. Constitutional Balance