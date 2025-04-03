Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill: Actor-Politician Vijay Takes a Stand

In a sharp critique, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay has labeled the recently passed Waqf bill as 'anti-democratic' and demanded its immediate withdrawal. According to Vijay, the bill, which has cleared the Lok Sabha, challenges the core values of the Indian Constitution.

Vijay condemned the BJP government for engaging in 'anti-Muslim politics,' accusing it of divisive policies targeting minorities. If the bill is not repealed, Vijay pledged that his party would align with Muslim groups in their legal battle to defend Waqf rights.

With widespread opposition, including resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, the contentious Bill is set for further debate in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA government, however, staunchly advocates the legislation as beneficial for minorities, despite criticism from various quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)