Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill: Actor-Politician Vijay Takes a Stand

Actor-politician Vijay criticized the Waqf bill passed by Lok Sabha as anti-democratic and anti-Muslim. He vowed to support Muslims in their legal struggle against the bill. Vijay urged its withdrawal, labeling it a threat to Indian democracy's principles. Multiple states and parties demand the bill's retraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:14 IST
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill: Actor-Politician Vijay Takes a Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay has labeled the recently passed Waqf bill as 'anti-democratic' and demanded its immediate withdrawal. According to Vijay, the bill, which has cleared the Lok Sabha, challenges the core values of the Indian Constitution.

Vijay condemned the BJP government for engaging in 'anti-Muslim politics,' accusing it of divisive policies targeting minorities. If the bill is not repealed, Vijay pledged that his party would align with Muslim groups in their legal battle to defend Waqf rights.

With widespread opposition, including resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, the contentious Bill is set for further debate in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA government, however, staunchly advocates the legislation as beneficial for minorities, despite criticism from various quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025