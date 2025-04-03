Waqf Amendment Bill Passage Sparks Political Allegations and Judicial Concerns

In a strong rebuke to the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Maharashtra AIMIM President Imtiaz Jaleel has accused prominent political figures like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar of supporting the BJP-led government, allegedly driven by fear. Speaking to the media, Jaleel committed to pursuing resistance both on the streets and in the Supreme Court, although he expressed skepticism about the impartiality of the judiciary. He pointed to a trend where many retired judges secure prominent roles under the Modi administration.

Jaleel highlighted that despite a close voting margin, leaders such as TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar have sided with Prime Minister Modi due to apprehensions, questioning how they would face their constituents in upcoming elections. Furthermore, he criticized Ajit Pawar for his allegiance to Modi. Jaleel maintained his resolve to contest the bill's passage through public protest and legal avenues but remained doubtful of obtaining justice from the Supreme Court, citing the post-retirement aspirations of certain judges.

The Lok Sabha cleared the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 following an intense debate that extended past midnight. While the INDIA bloc members staunchly opposed the legislation, the BJP and allies endorsed it, claiming it would fortify transparency and bolster the efficiency of Waqf boards. Speaker Om Birla announced the vote tally as 288 in favor and 232 against. The bill was refined post recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee and seeks to enhance the management of waqf properties and the use of technology in record-keeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)