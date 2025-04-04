South Korea in Political Turmoil: A New Election Looms

The South Korean Constitutional Court has ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial imposition of martial law, which had sparked the country's most severe political crisis in decades.

The court's ruling clears the way for a new presidential election within 60 days, a constitutional requirement. Amidst political upheaval, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president.

While opponents of Yoon celebrate the decision, many challenges lie ahead, including navigating diplomatic tensions and economic issues, as the nation prepares for a new leader.

