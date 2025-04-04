Left Menu

South Korea in Political Turmoil: A New Election Looms

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted by the Constitutional Court for declaring martial law, marking a severe political crisis. A new presidential election is set within 60 days, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president. The decision faces opposition, and challenges remain in governance and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:01 IST
South Korea in Political Turmoil: A New Election Looms
Yoon Suk Yeol

The South Korean Constitutional Court has ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial imposition of martial law, which had sparked the country's most severe political crisis in decades.

The court's ruling clears the way for a new presidential election within 60 days, a constitutional requirement. Amidst political upheaval, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as acting president.

While opponents of Yoon celebrate the decision, many challenges lie ahead, including navigating diplomatic tensions and economic issues, as the nation prepares for a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025