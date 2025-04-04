Fiery Protests Erupt Over SSC Recruitment Scandal
ABVP, the student wing of BJP, staged a protest from Karunamoyee to Bikash Bhawan against corruption in the 2016 SSC recruitment. Police halted their march, leading to confrontations. The protest followed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold cancellation of nearly 26,000 appointments, sparking accusations of corruption within the ruling TMC.
Fiery protests organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP, erupted from Karunamoyee, Salt Lake towards Bikash Bhawan, headquarters of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The protest was in response to alleged corruption in the 2016 SSC recruitment process.
Police intervention in the demonstration led to intense confrontations between students and law enforcement. Supporters, who had gathered to challenge the appointments of nearly 26,000 staff members recently canceled by the Supreme Court, were forcibly removed as authorities cordoned off access routes.
Heated exchanges ensued as BJP leaders accused the ruling TMC of facilitating mass corruption in job recruitments, affecting thousands of future careers. Calls for political change resounded as protestors denounced the government's actions.
