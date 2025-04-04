South Korea Caught in Economic Crossfire Amid Presidential Election

As a snap election looms, South Korea navigates a political and economic maelstrom. Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over a controversial martial law attempt, the nation faces not only leadership uncertainty but also the threat of escalating U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Rival political parties in South Korea emphasize economic recovery in their campaigns. The Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung vows to rebuild livelihoods, as the ruling People Power Party stresses the need to bolster the economy amid global tariff wars. South Korea's export-reliant economy braces for potential economic headwinds.

Economic stability remains a key issue in the upcoming election. Analysts note that the Constitutional Court's decision brings hope for future governance yet highlight high polarization within the nation. As South Korea waits for a new leader, all eyes are on how the country will navigate its complex economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)