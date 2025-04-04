Rubio Signals Imminent U.S. Decision on Russia's Peace Intentions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Friday that the United States would soon ascertain whether Russia is serious about achieving peace with Ukraine. The timeline for this pivotal decision may reveal itself within weeks, not months, he emphasized during a press briefing in Brussels.

Rubio stated, 'We will know from their answers very soon whether they are serious about proceeding with real peace or whether it's a delay tactic.' He clearly indicated that the U.S. President is not interested in engaging with any delay tactics by Russia.

He further highlighted that should Russia prove insincere in its peace intentions, the United States would be compelled to reevaluate its current stance and strategic approach in the matter.

