South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment's Ripple Effect

The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has laid bare the nation's sharp political divides. Reactions range from jubilant celebrations to outrage as tens of thousands express their views in Seoul, reflecting deep-rooted tensions ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections.

Yoon, who decreed martial law in early December to counter perceived threats from North Korea-sympathizing politicians, faces accusations including electoral fraud, corruption, and conspiracy theory manipulation. These charges have cast a significant shadow over his presidency and have created a highly volatile political atmosphere.

Critics argue that Yoon's actions were attempts to deflect from scandalous personal allegations while supporters contend he sought to protect democracy against external threats. As both political parties grapple with internal turmoil, the stakes for South Korea's democratic future and international relations remain high.

