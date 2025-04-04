Strained Diplomacy: US-Russia Talks Stalled Over Ukraine Ceasefire
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are not set to talk as negotiations for a Ukrainian ceasefire stall. Despite a visit by Putin's envoy, relations between Moscow and Washington remain tense, with disagreements over security guarantees and energy infrastructure attacks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump currently have no plans for talks, signaling ongoing tension in ceasefire negotiations concerning Ukraine. This development comes despite recent diplomatic attempts by Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, during his Washington visit.
Dmitriev indicated a "positive dynamic" in Moscow-Washington relations after two days of meetings, but admitted further dialogue is necessary. The U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine appears under strain, with both sides accusing each other of violations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed cautious optimism following Dmitriev's visit. However, talks on Ukraine's security remain complex, as Russia rejects current U.S. proposals, citing unresolved core issues. Meanwhile, the U.S. contemplates sanctions on Russian oil imports over the stalled peace process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
