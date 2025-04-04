Left Menu

Panama's Dilemma: Expired Safe Passage for Former President Martinelli

Panama granted safe passage to its former President, Ricardo Martinelli, allowing him to seek asylum in Nicaragua. However, this expired when Nicaragua failed to respond in time. Despite sending necessary documentation, Panama extended the term earlier but was met with challenges including an Interpol red notice issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:25 IST
Panama's Dilemma: Expired Safe Passage for Former President Martinelli

In a dramatic turn of events, Panama's safe passage provision for its former President Ricardo Martinelli expired after the Nicaraguan government failed to respond within the allocated period. The situation stems from Martinelli's pursuit of asylum in Nicaragua.

Since February 2024, Martinelli has resided in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City, eagerly awaiting approval. The Panamanian government expressed disappointment, stating that all necessary documents were submitted, but no word was received from Managua. Despite the lapse, Martinelli's diplomatic asylum status remains respected by Panama.

To complicate matters, Panama temporarily extended the safe passage window, despite tensions arising from an Interpol red notice request that was dismissed locally. This has added strain to relations between Panama and Nicaragua, leaving Martinelli's future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025