Panama's Dilemma: Expired Safe Passage for Former President Martinelli

In a dramatic turn of events, Panama's safe passage provision for its former President Ricardo Martinelli expired after the Nicaraguan government failed to respond within the allocated period. The situation stems from Martinelli's pursuit of asylum in Nicaragua.

Since February 2024, Martinelli has resided in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City, eagerly awaiting approval. The Panamanian government expressed disappointment, stating that all necessary documents were submitted, but no word was received from Managua. Despite the lapse, Martinelli's diplomatic asylum status remains respected by Panama.

To complicate matters, Panama temporarily extended the safe passage window, despite tensions arising from an Interpol red notice request that was dismissed locally. This has added strain to relations between Panama and Nicaragua, leaving Martinelli's future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)