Left Menu

Powell's Warning: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Tariffs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warns of potential economic challenges following President Trump's announcement of new tariffs. While seeking to anchor inflation expectations, Powell highlights tensions between current economic data and future projections amid global market declines and growing trade disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:14 IST
Powell's Warning: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has expressed concerns about the economic impacts of President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements, describing them as "larger than expected." In a speech in Arlington, Virginia, Powell noted that these tariffs could lead to higher inflation and slower economic growth, complicating the Federal Reserve's monetary decisions.

Powell's comments come amidst a downturn in global markets, which have seen a significant drop since the tariffs were introduced. Although Powell did not directly address these losses, he acknowledged the widespread uncertainty affecting investors and the Federal Reserve. The central bank plans to monitor the situation closely before deciding on any monetary policy adjustments.

With Trump's tariffs potentially causing a persistent increase in inflation, Powell emphasized the importance of maintaining anchored inflation expectations. He indicated that the Federal Reserve's focus would be on understanding the economic effects of the tariffs, including potential slower growth and price increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025