Diplomatic Tensions Surge in Bosnia's Serb Republic

Anna Luehrmann, a senior German official, was declared persona non grata by Bosnia's Serb Republic, following Germany and Austria's sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Tensions are high as Dodik's actions threaten regional stability, sparking international and local backlash.

The autonomous Serb Republic in Bosnia has declared a senior German foreign ministry official, Anna Luehrmann, persona non grata, barring her from visiting the region. This move is seen as retaliation against recent German sanctions targeting the Bosnian Serb separatist leadership.

Luehrmann, who handles European and climate affairs in Germany's foreign ministry, alongside Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl Reisinger, announced travel restrictions on Milorad Dodik and his aides. This was due to accusations that Dodik is a threat to regional security. The announcement came during their visit to Sarajevo.

As tensions escalate, Dodik's defiance of international envoys has resulted in a constitutional crisis, bringing Bosnia back into global focus. Despite her planned meetings with local opposition in Banja Luka, Luehrmann faced hostility, with Dodik publicly expressing his disdain for her visit and threatening escort by the police.

