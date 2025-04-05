Trump's TikTok Tango: The 75-Day Extension Saga

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is signing an executive order to extend TikTok's operation in the United States for an additional 75 days. This move provides his administration more time to negotiate bringing the popular social media platform under American ownership.

The announcement follows a stalled negotiation for TikTok's US operations to be controlled by a new American-based entity while maintaining a minority position with China's ByteDance. Recent global tariffs, including those against China, have complicated the discussions.

Despite Trump's efforts, national security concerns remain, particularly regarding TikTok's algorithm being controlled by ByteDance. The 75-day extension provides a critical window to finalize negotiations and address these issues, all while drawing mixed reactions from the public and TikTok creators.

