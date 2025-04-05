Rising Tensions: Senate Push for Oversight on New Tariffs

Amid growing concerns over the economic impact of President Donald Trump's proposed import taxes, a new U.S. Senate bill calling for congressional approval on tariffs has gained bipartisan support, including four new Republican co-sponsors on Friday.

The bill, introduced by Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Maria Cantwell, aims to terminate new tariffs unless approved by Congress within 60 days. However, its passage remains uncertain in a Senate still showing substantial support for Trump's tariffs, which the administration claims will boost U.S. manufacturing investment, despite economists warning of potential price hikes and recession risks.

While Senate Republican backing increases, with significant sponsors joining the push, the bill's action in the Republican-controlled House remains doubtful. Democratic leaders signal their intent to propose amendments to counter tariffs affecting consumer goods prices, though opposition from Republicans is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)