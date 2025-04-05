Left Menu

Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake Devastation and Political Turmoil

Myanmar's earthquake claimed 3,354 lives, injuring 4,850, with 220 missing. UN aid efforts have been lauded while election promises face skepticism. Critics argue the junta uses elections to maintain power, amid a crippling civil war and humanitarian needs. The UN accuses the junta of restricting crucial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:15 IST
Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake Devastation and Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a severe earthquake that has resulted in 3,354 fatalities, leaving 4,850 injured and 220 missing. The UN aid chief praised humanitarian groups for their swift response. Meanwhile, the military government's leader returned to the capital after attending an Asian summit.

During the summit, Myanmar's military leader assured India's Prime Minister Modi of 'free and fair' elections. However, critics dismiss the elections as a tactic to sustain military dominance. Modi emphasized the necessity of inclusive and credible elections, advocating for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing civil conflict.

The civil war post-coup has displaced millions, exacerbating the crisis. The UN accuses the junta of hindering aid delivery to quake-affected areas resisting its rule. Despite challenges, community groups spearheaded rescue efforts with exceptional dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025