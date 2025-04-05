Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake Devastation and Political Turmoil

Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of a severe earthquake that has resulted in 3,354 fatalities, leaving 4,850 injured and 220 missing. The UN aid chief praised humanitarian groups for their swift response. Meanwhile, the military government's leader returned to the capital after attending an Asian summit.

During the summit, Myanmar's military leader assured India's Prime Minister Modi of 'free and fair' elections. However, critics dismiss the elections as a tactic to sustain military dominance. Modi emphasized the necessity of inclusive and credible elections, advocating for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing civil conflict.

The civil war post-coup has displaced millions, exacerbating the crisis. The UN accuses the junta of hindering aid delivery to quake-affected areas resisting its rule. Despite challenges, community groups spearheaded rescue efforts with exceptional dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)