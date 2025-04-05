Nationwide 'Hands Off!' Protests Challenge Trump and Musk's Policies

In a coordinated effort, opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk are orchestrating 'Hands Off!' rallies across the United States on Saturday. These demonstrations aim to protest the Trump administration's actions concerning government downsizing, the economy, and human rights.

Over 1,200 protests have been scheduled by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election activists. The demonstrations are slated for various strategic locations, such as the National Mall in Washington, DC, and state capitols across all 50 states.

The protests critique the Trump administration's decisions to reduce federal employment, close Social Security offices, restrict immigration, and scale back protections for transgender individuals. Elon Musk, a key Trump adviser and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has supported these measures, arguing they save taxpayer money. Despite past opposition movements, organisers hope Saturday's events will mark the largest mobilization since Trump's office return.

