BJP's Milestone: Celebrating 45 Years of Commitment

The BJP marked its 45th foundation day with a celebration in Kashmir, highlighting its dedication to national integration and development. Union Minister George Kurian praised the commitment of the party workers and reassured them of the BJP's focus on Jammu and Kashmir's prosperity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a significant event to commemorate its 45th foundation day on Sunday in Kashmir. The event was presided over by Union Minister George Kurian at Jawahar Nagar, emphasizing the party's steadfast commitment to national unity and regional development.

In his address, Kurian lauded the tenacity of the BJP workers in Kashmir and reassured them of the party's unwavering pledge towards fostering inclusive growth and development within the region. Highlighting the BJP's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas,' he emphasized the special bond the party shares with Kashmir.

Prominent figures, including Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, participated in the event, which featured the hoisting of the BJP flag, patriotic songs, and a message from party president J P Nadda, reinforcing the party's dedication to its foundational principles.

