Congress' Generational Shift: Reviving Ideologies and Empowering Youth

Sachin Pilot, the Congress General Secretary, declared that a generational shift is underway in the party, emphasizing the role of young leaders in driving its future. Speaking before the AICC session in Ahmedabad, he highlighted the significance of accountability and the strengthening of ideology as the party's guiding principles.

Pilot noted the importance of the session in Gujarat, aiming to restore the party's dominance in the state. Addressing recent electoral setbacks, he affirmed the party's enduring conviction and focus on organizational reforms, which include appointing young leaders to positions of responsibility, in line with the Udaipur declaration.

Remarking on the need for accountability, Pilot stated the party's commitment to reviewing performances and empowering effective leaders while removing underperforming members. The session, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh', will see over 1,700 AICC members discuss strategies to strengthen Congress, especially in significant states like Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)