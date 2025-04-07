Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Rejection of Waqf Amendment Motion

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her disappointment over the rejection of an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Act. She accused the National Conference government of aligning with the BJP's 'anti-Muslim' agenda.

Mufti criticized the government for failing to debate the Waqf Bill, despite having a significant mandate to address such concerns. Her comments were made in a post on X, expressing concerns over the government's attempt to appease opposing sides.

She suggested that the National Conference could take a cue from Tamil Nadu, where the government has strongly opposed the Waqf Bill, highlighting the urgency and importance of the debate in J&K, the only Muslim-majority region in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)