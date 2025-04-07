Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Rejection of Waqf Amendment Motion

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti criticized the rejection of an adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act, accusing the National Conference government of succumbing to the BJP's 'anti-Muslim' agenda. She highlighted Tamil Nadu's opposition to the bill, questioning J&K's lack of debate on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:00 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her disappointment over the rejection of an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Act. She accused the National Conference government of aligning with the BJP's 'anti-Muslim' agenda.

Mufti criticized the government for failing to debate the Waqf Bill, despite having a significant mandate to address such concerns. Her comments were made in a post on X, expressing concerns over the government's attempt to appease opposing sides.

She suggested that the National Conference could take a cue from Tamil Nadu, where the government has strongly opposed the Waqf Bill, highlighting the urgency and importance of the debate in J&K, the only Muslim-majority region in India.

