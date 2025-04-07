Left Menu

INS Sahyadri's Strategic Visit to Strengthen Indo-Lanka Maritime Ties

INS Sahyadri, the warship of the Indian Navy, has arrived in Colombo, marking a significant step in strengthening maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka. The visit highlights collaboration under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, focusing on mutual maritime security and environmental protection efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST
INS Sahyadri's Strategic Visit to Strengthen Indo-Lanka Maritime Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri has made its timely arrival in Colombo, signaling the bolstered maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, officials reported on Monday.

Naval personnel from both nations are set to participate in knowledge-sharing and joint operations, aiming to enhance the operational synergy of the two maritime forces.

This visit underscores a firm partnership between these nations, reinforcing India's vision for stability and growth in the region through its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the MAHASAGAR initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025