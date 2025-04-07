INS Sahyadri's Strategic Visit to Strengthen Indo-Lanka Maritime Ties
INS Sahyadri, the warship of the Indian Navy, has arrived in Colombo, marking a significant step in strengthening maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka. The visit highlights collaboration under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, focusing on mutual maritime security and environmental protection efforts in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri has made its timely arrival in Colombo, signaling the bolstered maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, officials reported on Monday.
Naval personnel from both nations are set to participate in knowledge-sharing and joint operations, aiming to enhance the operational synergy of the two maritime forces.
This visit underscores a firm partnership between these nations, reinforcing India's vision for stability and growth in the region through its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the MAHASAGAR initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Honoring India’s Brave Hearts: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru
India Eyes BIMSTEC Diplomacy Amidst Bangladesh Tensions
Boeing Cuts Jobs at Indian Engineering Hub Amid Global Workforce Restructure
Kapil Sibal bats for formal structure for INDIA bloc with spokespersons to represent its views.
Political Tug-of-War: Delimitation Debate in Southern India