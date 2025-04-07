INS Sahyadri's Strategic Visit to Strengthen Indo-Lanka Maritime Ties

Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri has made its timely arrival in Colombo, signaling the bolstered maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, officials reported on Monday.

Naval personnel from both nations are set to participate in knowledge-sharing and joint operations, aiming to enhance the operational synergy of the two maritime forces.

This visit underscores a firm partnership between these nations, reinforcing India's vision for stability and growth in the region through its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the MAHASAGAR initiative, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)