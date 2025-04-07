Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: Seeking Compromise Amid Tariffs

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic expressed optimism that the European Union and the United States will eventually reach a trade agreement despite recent U.S. tariffs. He emphasized the importance of reengaging in trade talks with China to counterbalance the U.S. shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Following the imposition of sweeping tariffs by the United States, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated on Monday that an agreement with the U.S. remains achievable. The commissioner conveyed a tone of cautious optimism regarding the outcome of future trade discussions.

Sefcovic underscored the necessity for the European Union to eventually sit down at the negotiation table with the U.S. He anticipated finding a compromise that would be mutually beneficial and acceptable for both parties involved.

In response to the recent U.S. policy shift, Sefcovic also advocated for the EU to "reengage" in trade talks with China, signaling a strategic pivot to balance the ongoing changes brought by U.S. trade measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

