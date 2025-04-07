EU-U.S. Trade Talks: Seeking Compromise Amid Tariffs

Following the imposition of sweeping tariffs by the United States, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated on Monday that an agreement with the U.S. remains achievable. The commissioner conveyed a tone of cautious optimism regarding the outcome of future trade discussions.

Sefcovic underscored the necessity for the European Union to eventually sit down at the negotiation table with the U.S. He anticipated finding a compromise that would be mutually beneficial and acceptable for both parties involved.

In response to the recent U.S. policy shift, Sefcovic also advocated for the EU to "reengage" in trade talks with China, signaling a strategic pivot to balance the ongoing changes brought by U.S. trade measures.

