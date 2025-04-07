Left Menu

Sheinbaum Vows to Tackle U.S. Tariff Challenges Amidst Ongoing Talks

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum aims to avoid retaliatory tariffs against U.S. amidst President Trump's proposed levies. While open to all options, Sheinbaum emphasizes continued diplomacy with ongoing negotiations led by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard in Washington, D.C. The focus remains on preventing economic conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:03 IST
Sheinbaum Vows to Tackle U.S. Tariff Challenges Amidst Ongoing Talks
Claudia Sheinbaum

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico announced her desire to avoid implementing reciprocal tariffs on the United States in response to President Donald Trump's broad tariff initiatives. Nonetheless, she emphasized that the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out, navigating a careful balance in international economic relations.

During her routine morning press conference, Sheinbaum highlighted ongoing negotiations conducted by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard with U.S. officials in Washington. These discussions aim to address and potentially mitigate the impact of the tariffs proposed by Trump, who insists that other governments must pay substantial fees to have the levies lifted.

"We hope to avert the need to impose reciprocal tariffs," Sheinbaum stated, underlining her commitment to diplomatic solutions while keeping all options on the table as negotiations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025