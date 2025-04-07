Sheinbaum Vows to Tackle U.S. Tariff Challenges Amidst Ongoing Talks

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico announced her desire to avoid implementing reciprocal tariffs on the United States in response to President Donald Trump's broad tariff initiatives. Nonetheless, she emphasized that the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out, navigating a careful balance in international economic relations.

During her routine morning press conference, Sheinbaum highlighted ongoing negotiations conducted by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard with U.S. officials in Washington. These discussions aim to address and potentially mitigate the impact of the tariffs proposed by Trump, who insists that other governments must pay substantial fees to have the levies lifted.

"We hope to avert the need to impose reciprocal tariffs," Sheinbaum stated, underlining her commitment to diplomatic solutions while keeping all options on the table as negotiations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)