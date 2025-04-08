Turmoil in J&K Assembly Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) recently submitted a resolution in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, calling on the Union Government to retract the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticized the legislation, arguing that it infringes on religious matters and the rights of millions of Muslims in the country.

Mufti emphasized the significance of Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region, in safeguarding its people's rights. She urged local government leadership to resist any erosion of these rights. In a social media post, she declared the issue transcends faith and implored the government to listen to the people's concerns.

Tensions flared in the assembly as opposition parties sought discussions on the recently passed Waqf Act. The session was adjourned after protests, and some members, including PDP's Waheed Para, were expelled from the premises. Despite multiple petitions in the Supreme Court and regional outcry, the Waqf Act remains a divisive subject, inciting strong political and social reactions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)