Tensions Erupt in J&K Assembly Over Controversial Waqf Act
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as opposition parties, including PDP and NC, clashed over the recently passed Waqf Act. Accusations of BJP collaboration fueled tensions, with several MLAs being marshalled out. Congress promised amendments if they come to power. Regional and religious divides were highlighted.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos as opposition parties fiercely contested the newly passed Waqf Act. Bharatiya Janata Party's Kathua Billawar MLA, Satish Kumar Sharma, criticized PDP, Congress, and other groups for protesting what he deems as a non-issue.
During a heated session, NC MLA Altaf Kaloo sought floor time, but was ignored, leading PDP members to the Well of the House in protest before being marshalled out. Accusing the J-K government of aligning with BJP, PDP MLA Waheed Para claimed their resolution was ignored, alleging a hidden agenda at work.
Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat voiced objections to the Waqf amendment, noting religious and regional division, and promised future amendments if Congress seizes central power. Tensions spotlight the palpable division in J&K politics, as visuals showed AIP members clashing with the Speaker over Muslim law issues.
