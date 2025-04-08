Left Menu

Singham of Bihar Forms New Political Front: Hindu Sena Party

Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande has announced the formation of the Hindu Sena Party, a new political outfit aiming to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Known as the 'Singham of Bihar', Lande hopes to provide a political alternative and focus on building the organization effectively.

  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Police Service officer Shivdeep Lande has launched a new political party named 'Hindu Sena Party', planning to compete in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Known for his dynamic approach, Lande, often dubbed the 'Singham of Bihar', has said his new political initiative will offer voters a promising alternative.

Rejecting earlier offers to join established parties, Lande emphasized his dedication to his ideals and aspirations to serve the citizens beyond police duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

