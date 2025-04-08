Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Criticized for 'Misogynistic' Comments

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara faced backlash for comments on a Bengaluru sexual assault case. He stressed Karnataka's commitment to women's safety via the Nirbhaya project. Critics called his remarks misogynistic, citing a pattern of trivializing incidents, reminiscent of past controversial statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:15 IST
Karnataka Hpme Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: State Home Minister). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed media scrutiny following his controversial statements regarding a recent sexual assault case in Bengaluru. Parameshwara clarified his stance, emphasizing the state's proactive measures in women's safety, including the effective use of Nirbhaya project grants, surpassing other states in implementation.

Despite his assurance on strict action and increased patrolling, Parameshwara's remarks stirred criticism for suggesting such incidents are common in metropolitan areas. BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla criticized the comments as misogynistic, accusing the minister of trivializing the incident and perpetuating a problematic mindset.

Poonawalla further pointed out recurring instances of Parameshwara's controversial statements, drawing parallels to 2017 remarks regarding mass molestation incidents as mere 'small incidents'. The BJP condemned the Congress for reinstating Parameshwara, urging accountability for his dismissive narrative towards women's safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

