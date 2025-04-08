Congress Accuses BJP of Misappropriating Sardar Patel's Legacy

In a dramatic address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to misappropriate Sardar Patel's legacy.

Speaking at the Sardar Patel Memorial during an Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge alleged a 'well-planned conspiracy' by these organizations to claim a connection with Patel, despite their lack of contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Kharge lambasted the BJP for efforts to drive a wedge between Patel and Nehru, insisting their relationship was cooperative. He further accused the BJP of undermining institutions linked to Gandhi, stressing the Congress's dedication to honoring its historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)