Congress Accuses BJP of Misappropriating Sardar Patel's Legacy
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP and RSS of trying to usurp Sardar Patel's legacy. He highlighted Patel's contributions and criticized BJP's attempts to appropriate Congress leaders, while stressing the cordial Nehru-Patel relationship. Kharge emphasized the Congress's commitment to preserving the legacy of national heroes like Gandhi and Patel.
In a dramatic address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to misappropriate Sardar Patel's legacy.
Speaking at the Sardar Patel Memorial during an Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge alleged a 'well-planned conspiracy' by these organizations to claim a connection with Patel, despite their lack of contribution to India's freedom struggle.
Kharge lambasted the BJP for efforts to drive a wedge between Patel and Nehru, insisting their relationship was cooperative. He further accused the BJP of undermining institutions linked to Gandhi, stressing the Congress's dedication to honoring its historical figures.
