Congress Pledges to Uphold Sardar Patel's Legacy Against Division

The Congress party accuses the BJP and RSS of promoting division and spreading falsehoods about historical figures. In a resolution, Congress vows to follow Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's principles to battle division. Emphasizing unity, the party is committed to defending the Constitution and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:07 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has accused the BJP and RSS of pushing the nation into divisive hatred, invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's resoluteness to counteract religious polarization.

The party criticized the false narrative of conflict between Nehru and Patel, affirming the continued strength of Gandhi-Nehru-Patel leadership principles.

Announcing resolutions at the Extended Congress Working Committee, Congress leaders restated their commitment to unity and democracy, blaming opposition leaders for misleading the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

