Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges Naidu on Governance and Economic Claims

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the president of YSR Congress Party, has leveled significant allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy accused Naidu of subverting democratic values and leveraging the police force in the recent rural local body bypolls, which he claims were marred by coercion and manipulation.

In a visit to Ramagiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, Reddy met the bereaved family of Lingamayya, a man allegedly killed amid electoral tensions. Reddy blamed the ruling TDP for leveraging its power to weaken the case by undercharging and selectively implicating individuals involved in Lingamayya's death.

Reddy further criticized Naidu for allegedly misrepresenting Andhra Pradesh's economic growth. He challenged Naidu's assertions of high growth, pointing to a mere 2.1% rise in tax revenues and significant declines in non-tax revenues and capital expenditure as evidence of the state's fiscal mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)