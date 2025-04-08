Diplomatic Tug-of-War: The Yunus-Modi Meeting
Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, reportedly raised the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting with Narendra Modi. While Bangladesh claims the response was positive, sources suggest the account was politically motivated and inaccurate.
In a recent diplomatic exchange, Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus brought up the issue of extraditing ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Bangkok.
While Bangladesh suggested a positive response from India, there remains skepticism on the accuracy of these claims. Sources describe the Bangladeshi account as 'politically motivated' and not entirely reflective of Modi's stance.
The meeting also focused on safeguarding minority communities in Bangladesh, with Modi emphasizing the need for thorough investigations into cases of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
