Trade Tensions: Musk vs. Navarro Sparks Economic Debate

Elon Musk and White House economic aide Peter Navarro are clashing over tariffs, with Musk calling Navarro a "moron." The disagreement highlights differing opinions on trade policy, particularly regarding Trump's tariffs, which have led to market instability and concerns about a recession.

Updated: 09-04-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:21 IST
Trade Tensions: Musk vs. Navarro Sparks Economic Debate
Elon Musk

In a fresh wave of economic tension, Elon Musk has publicly labeled one of President Trump's key economic advisers a "moron." The comments come amidst a squabble between Musk and the White House over the current administration's handling of tariffs.

The conflict sees Musk advocating for zero tariffs between the United States and its trading partners, contrasting sharply with Navarro's stance on strengthening local manufacturing by enforcing tariffs — a move that has roiled markets and raised fears of an impending recession.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt described Musk and Navarro as two individuals with differing worldviews on trade, dismissing their feud as typical of divergent professional opinions. The administration praised the public dispute as a testament to its transparency and Trump's openness to varied perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

