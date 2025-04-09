Waqf Amendment Sparks Debate: A Historical Legislative Move Amidst Protests

The National President of BJP's Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, has praised the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a considerable advancement aligning with divine will. Siddiqui highlighted that the law promises substantial benefits for the Muslim community while dismissing ongoing protests as efforts by former controllers of Waqf properties.

Siddiqui, in his statement to ANI, asserted that the updated legislation would ultimately serve the welfare of Muslims across India. He emphasized that the new law was realized with divine purpose and backed by widespread support, describing the protests as baseless actions by those losing control over the properties.

Opposition voices like J-K Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez have criticized the amendment as state interference in religious matters, reflecting the contentious nature of the legislative change. Hafeez demanded thorough discussions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, accusing the BJP-led government of eroding India's secular fabric.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, effective from April 8, aims to modify previous Waqf legislations by establishing clear selection processes for Tribunal members and including non-Muslims in Waqf boards. Despite these changes, reduced contributions to Waqf Boards are meant to allocate more funds for charity. Nonetheless, the Act has resulted in parliamentary uproar and faced legal challenges.

