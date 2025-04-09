Waqf Amendment Sparks Debate: A Historical Legislative Move Amidst Protests
The Waqf Amendment Act, hailed by BJP's Jamal Siddiqui as beneficial to Muslims, faces protests from those previously controlling Waqf properties. While supporters praise its alignment with Allah's will, critics argue it interferes with religious affairs. The Act establishes new legal structures and reduces financial contributions to Waqf Boards for charitable purposes.
- Country:
- India
The National President of BJP's Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, has praised the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a considerable advancement aligning with divine will. Siddiqui highlighted that the law promises substantial benefits for the Muslim community while dismissing ongoing protests as efforts by former controllers of Waqf properties.
Siddiqui, in his statement to ANI, asserted that the updated legislation would ultimately serve the welfare of Muslims across India. He emphasized that the new law was realized with divine purpose and backed by widespread support, describing the protests as baseless actions by those losing control over the properties.
Opposition voices like J-K Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez have criticized the amendment as state interference in religious matters, reflecting the contentious nature of the legislative change. Hafeez demanded thorough discussions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, accusing the BJP-led government of eroding India's secular fabric.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, effective from April 8, aims to modify previous Waqf legislations by establishing clear selection processes for Tribunal members and including non-Muslims in Waqf boards. Despite these changes, reduced contributions to Waqf Boards are meant to allocate more funds for charity. Nonetheless, the Act has resulted in parliamentary uproar and faced legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DMK Reaffirms Strong Support for Muslim Community
Distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' Kits to Muslim Community in Rajasthan
Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Muslim Community during Ramadan
Trump's Diplomatic Pillar: Promises to the Muslim Community
Yogi Adityanath Urges Muslim Community for Fairness Without Special Concessions