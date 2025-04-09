Iran and US Seek Resolution in Nuclear Talks Amid Tensions

In a bid to reignite stalled negotiations over its nuclear program, Iran will engage in crucial discussions with the United States in Oman on Saturday. The talks, lauded by President Donald Trump as direct, will actually involve mediation, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The negotiations mark a significant moment in the fraught relationship between the two nations, driven by concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels. A deep-seated timeline of nuclear tensions underscores the complexities of these talks.

As the world watches the outcome, Iran's decision to interact indirectly signals a cautious approach, reflecting the persistent geopolitical balancing act in handling its controversial nuclear advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)