Kangana Ranaut's Electric Bill Controversy Sparks Debate

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized Himachal Pradesh's Congress government after receiving an electricity bill of nearly Rs 1 lakh for her Manali home, calling it 'inflated.' The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board clarified that the hefty bill included previous dues and high consumption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy over a hefty electricity bill for her unoccupied Manali residence. Claiming an excessive charge of around Rs 1 lakh for a single month, Ranaut alleged governmental mismanagement during a public meeting in her constituency.

However, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board responded, stating the Rs 90,384 bill actually covered two months and included outstanding dues of Rs 32,287. The board dismissed Ranaut's claims as 'completely wrong and misleading,' noting her failure to clear bills promptly from October to December.

The board explained that the actress's home uses a substantial electrical load of 94.82 KW, far exceeding average consumption. While her residence's electricity usage ranged from 5,000 to 9,000 units monthly, she still benefits from government subsidies, despite the outstanding charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

