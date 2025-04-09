Left Menu

Congress Sets Strong Ideological Stance Against BJP in Gujarat

The Congress, during a session in Gujarat along the Sabarmati river, targeted the BJP on nationalism, adopting resolutions to counter BJP's nationalism and reinforce constitutional values. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasized electoral strategies, criticized Modi's policies, and pushed for a caste census to ensure equitable representation.

The Congress party, during a high-stakes session in Gujarat, sent a formidable signal to its cadres, urging them to challenge the BJP electorally by standing firm on ideological grounds.

After thorough discussions, the party, on the banks of the Sabarmati river, criticized the BJP's vision of nationalism, presenting itself as a unifying force. It adopted key resolutions, emphasizing the defense of constitutional values and battling what it sees as federal encroachments by the ruling party.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, launched scathing attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, flagging issues like alleged electoral fraud and inadequate minority rights. They promised to push for a caste census and break traditional reservation limits.

