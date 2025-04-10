Trump Signals Potential Israel-Led Strike on Iran
President Donald Trump has stated that Israel would lead a possible military action against Iran if it does not dismantle its nuclear weapons program. The announcement comes as talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are set for the weekend in Oman, amid escalating tensions over nuclear capability.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel would spearhead a potential military strike against Iran, should Tehran refuse to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. His statement comes in the lead-up to scheduled talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Oman this weekend.
Trump described the upcoming negotiations as 'direct,' while Iran has labeled them 'indirect' engagements with the U.S. The development follows increasing concerns from America regarding Tehran's proximity to acquiring a functional nuclear weapon.
The situation unfolds against the backdrop of a 2015 nuclear agreement, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in return for lifting economic sanctions. However, the deal faced a significant setback in 2018 when Trump withdrew the U.S., labeling it the "worst deal ever."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uncertainty Looms Over Global Markets Amid Tariff Talks
Major Weapons Haul in Manipur: Indian Army and Assam Rifles' Success
Nepal Seeks Strategic Talks with India at BIMSTEC Summit
Overnight Russian Drone Attack Hits Ukrainian Ports Amidst Black Sea Peace Talks
Russian Drone Strikes: A Threat to Peace Talks