Left Menu

Trump Signals Potential Israel-Led Strike on Iran

President Donald Trump has stated that Israel would lead a possible military action against Iran if it does not dismantle its nuclear weapons program. The announcement comes as talks between U.S. and Iranian officials are set for the weekend in Oman, amid escalating tensions over nuclear capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:45 IST
Trump Signals Potential Israel-Led Strike on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel would spearhead a potential military strike against Iran, should Tehran refuse to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. His statement comes in the lead-up to scheduled talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Oman this weekend.

Trump described the upcoming negotiations as 'direct,' while Iran has labeled them 'indirect' engagements with the U.S. The development follows increasing concerns from America regarding Tehran's proximity to acquiring a functional nuclear weapon.

The situation unfolds against the backdrop of a 2015 nuclear agreement, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in return for lifting economic sanctions. However, the deal faced a significant setback in 2018 when Trump withdrew the U.S., labeling it the "worst deal ever."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025