Trump Signals Potential Israel-Led Strike on Iran

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel would spearhead a potential military strike against Iran, should Tehran refuse to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. His statement comes in the lead-up to scheduled talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Oman this weekend.

Trump described the upcoming negotiations as 'direct,' while Iran has labeled them 'indirect' engagements with the U.S. The development follows increasing concerns from America regarding Tehran's proximity to acquiring a functional nuclear weapon.

The situation unfolds against the backdrop of a 2015 nuclear agreement, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in return for lifting economic sanctions. However, the deal faced a significant setback in 2018 when Trump withdrew the U.S., labeling it the "worst deal ever."

(With inputs from agencies.)