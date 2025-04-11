US Ambassador to Ukraine Resigns Amid War Challenges

In a significant development, US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, has announced her resignation after serving nearly three years in Kyiv. Her tenure, marked by staunch advocacy for US military support to Ukraine, concludes amid attempts by the Trump administration to foster peace in the region.

The State Department confirmed her forthcoming departure, though exact dates remain unspecified. Brink was appointed during President Joe Biden's administration and played a crucial role as a diplomatic figure in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Her decision to step down had been anticipated, particularly in light of the Trump administration's efforts to mend relations with Russia and resolve the protracted war. The real challenge now lies in whether both sides are prepared to take the necessary steps towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)