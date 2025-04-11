Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Direct Talks: A Nuclear Dilemma

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that direct talks between the U.S. and Iran will commence over Iran's nuclear program. The meeting, set for Saturday in Oman, aims to prevent nuclear armament. President Trump emphasizes that military action is possible if negotiations fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States is set to engage in direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program this weekend, as announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. The talks, involving U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Iranian leader, are planned to take place in Oman on Saturday.

This development follows a surprise announcement by President Donald Trump, who reiterated that Iran's possession of a nuclear weapon would not be tolerated. Trump warned of grave consequences should the talks fail to yield desired results, indicating potential military involvement with Israel's participation if diplomatic efforts fall through.

While the talks aim for a peaceful resolution, initial confusion arose due to Iran's initial indication that the discussions would occur indirectly with Omani mediation. However, a U.S. official confirmed both delegations would share the same room, reflecting an unprecedented step toward resolving the nuclear impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

