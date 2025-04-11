U.S.-Iran Direct Talks: A Nuclear Dilemma

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States is set to engage in direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program this weekend, as announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. The talks, involving U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Iranian leader, are planned to take place in Oman on Saturday.

This development follows a surprise announcement by President Donald Trump, who reiterated that Iran's possession of a nuclear weapon would not be tolerated. Trump warned of grave consequences should the talks fail to yield desired results, indicating potential military involvement with Israel's participation if diplomatic efforts fall through.

While the talks aim for a peaceful resolution, initial confusion arose due to Iran's initial indication that the discussions would occur indirectly with Omani mediation. However, a U.S. official confirmed both delegations would share the same room, reflecting an unprecedented step toward resolving the nuclear impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)