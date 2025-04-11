Left Menu

Trade Tariff Turbulence: A 90-Day Déjà Vu

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has expressed concerns over U.S. President Trump's decision to delay trade tariffs for 90 days, which could heighten market uncertainty and unease among corporate leaders. This move may result in further tension, especially in light of ongoing trade issues with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has cautioned that President Donald Trump's 90-day delay on trade tariffs might exacerbate economic unpredictability. He emphasized that such uncertainty is unfavorable for CEOs and global markets.

Kukies noted that the temporary reprieve could be misleading, potentially leading to escalated tensions once the 90 days are over. This concern parallels the international focus on the U.S.-China trade war and looming recession fears.

The trade tariff pause, initially presenting relief, now shifts market concerns back to the risks of economic instability and potential policy shifts after the three-month window.

