Trade Tariff Turbulence: A 90-Day Déjà Vu

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has cautioned that President Donald Trump's 90-day delay on trade tariffs might exacerbate economic unpredictability. He emphasized that such uncertainty is unfavorable for CEOs and global markets.

Kukies noted that the temporary reprieve could be misleading, potentially leading to escalated tensions once the 90 days are over. This concern parallels the international focus on the U.S.-China trade war and looming recession fears.

The trade tariff pause, initially presenting relief, now shifts market concerns back to the risks of economic instability and potential policy shifts after the three-month window.

(With inputs from agencies.)