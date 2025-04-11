Left Menu

PM Modi Champions 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Varanasi Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties for prioritizing power over public service while promoting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. In Varanasi, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, emphasized GI tags, and highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation. Modi also introduced Ayushman Vay Vandana cards and Ekta Mall in Kashi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:29 IST
PM Modi Champions 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Varanasi Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized his government's commitment to public service over political power struggles. He accused rival parties of focusing more on familial power dynamics, whereas his administration is rooted in the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'—unity and progress for all.

Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, Modi showcased Kashi as a prime example of blending development with heritage, expressing pride in initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam for promoting national cohesion. He unveiled plans for an 'Ekta Mall' in Kashi, designed to celebrate India's diversity by offering products from various regions under one roof.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's evolution, Modi praised its shift from a land of potential to one of capability and achievement. He extensively discussed the importance of Geographical Indication (GI) tags, noting that over 30 products from Varanasi have received these identifiers, which he described as crucial for market success.

During his visit, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for numerous development projects valued at over Rs 3,880 crore, marking his first trip to Varanasi since the Yogi-Adityanath-led government completed eight years. Modi also introduced measures such as the Ayushman Vay Vandana cards for seniors and awarded GI certificates for renowned local products.

In a move to support local dairy farmers, the Prime Minister transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers affiliated with Banas Dairy, reflecting his government's broader economic initiative in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025