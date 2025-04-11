PM Modi Champions 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Varanasi Triumph

In a pointed critique of opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasized his government's commitment to public service over political power struggles. He accused rival parties of focusing more on familial power dynamics, whereas his administration is rooted in the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'—unity and progress for all.

Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, Modi showcased Kashi as a prime example of blending development with heritage, expressing pride in initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam for promoting national cohesion. He unveiled plans for an 'Ekta Mall' in Kashi, designed to celebrate India's diversity by offering products from various regions under one roof.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's evolution, Modi praised its shift from a land of potential to one of capability and achievement. He extensively discussed the importance of Geographical Indication (GI) tags, noting that over 30 products from Varanasi have received these identifiers, which he described as crucial for market success.

During his visit, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for numerous development projects valued at over Rs 3,880 crore, marking his first trip to Varanasi since the Yogi-Adityanath-led government completed eight years. Modi also introduced measures such as the Ayushman Vay Vandana cards for seniors and awarded GI certificates for renowned local products.

In a move to support local dairy farmers, the Prime Minister transferred over Rs 105 crore in bonuses to milk suppliers affiliated with Banas Dairy, reflecting his government's broader economic initiative in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)