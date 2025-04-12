High-Stakes Negotiations: US and Iran Tackle Nuclear Programme in Oman

In a critical diplomatic effort, envoys from Iran and the United States have arrived in Oman for discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme. This marks the first such engagement since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, signifying the high stakes involved as the nations approach 50 years of strained relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently met with US envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, emphasizing global interest in these talks. On the other side, Iran's Abbas Araghchi arrived with the intent to convey Tehran's key negotiation points through Omani channels. Differing views on uranium enrichment and nuclear dismantlement color the discourse.

While Iran maintains its uranium stockpile is for peaceful purposes, the potential for weaponisation remains a concern for the US. As negotiations unfold, the world watches closely for developments on potential sanctions relief for Iran's weakened economy and hopes for a balanced agreement.

