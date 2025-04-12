High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Oman

Iran and the United States prepare for high-stakes diplomatic talks in Oman, targeting negotiations over Tehran's advancing nuclear program. The talks arrive as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens military action without a deal.

Delegations from both nations have arrived in Muscat, with Iran's side headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the U.S. team led by Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. The negotiations remain tense, given Trump's history of threatening Iran over its uranium enrichment.

The talks could potentially ease regional tensions amid ongoing conflicts. However, a failure might increase fears of wider conflict, with Tehran warning neighboring countries hosting U.S. bases of severe repercussions in case of a military strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)