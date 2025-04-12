Left Menu

Gabonese Election: Nguema's Bid to Solidify Power Amidst Shadows of the Past

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's coup leader, seeks to consolidate power in an election analysts predict will be one-sided. Despite his promises of reform, doubts linger about a genuine break from the past due to his ties with the Bongo era. The election's focus remains on addressing economic and infrastructural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:19 IST
Brice Oligui Nguema, the architect of Gabon's latest coup, is poised to fortify his leadership as the nation heads to the polls. This presidential election, analysts predict, will be highly skewed in his favor, casting shadows over Gabon's political landscape.

Voter turnout in Libreville suggests renewed confidence among citizens, contrasting with the controversial 2023 election results that named Ali Bongo as winner, a process marked by allegations of fraud. Nguema asserts the transparency of the current election, pledging economic diversification in the oil-dependent nation.

While some, like nurse Lionel Ekambou, support Nguema's vision for social projects, others remain skeptical. Critics argue Nguema surrounds himself with remnants of the previous regime, questioning his commitment to genuine change. As the polls close, Gabon's citizens await the results, hoping for tangible improvements in basic services like electricity and water.

