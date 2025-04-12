High-Stakes Dialogues: US Envoy's Discreet Departure

A convoy, believed to be carrying US envoy Steve Witcoff, quietly exited a compound in Muscat, Oman, after engaging in high-stakes discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program. The talks spanned over two hours, suggesting significant deliberations on the subject.

Journalists from the Associated Press observed the convoy leaving the site at approximately 5:50 pm local time. The sight of the convoy's departure indicates the end of this negotiation session, which had not been publicly acknowledged by either the Iranian or American officials at the time.

The silence following the meeting leaves room for speculation about the outcomes and implications of the dialogue, as both nations continue to navigate the complexities of Iran's nuclear ambitions and related diplomatic efforts.

