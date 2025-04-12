Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogues: US Envoy's Discreet Departure

US envoy Steve Witcoff's convoy departed a Muscat compound after two-hour talks on Iran's nuclear program, with no immediate confirmation from involved parties regarding the discussion's conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:37 IST
High-Stakes Dialogues: US Envoy's Discreet Departure
  • Country:
  • Oman

A convoy, believed to be carrying US envoy Steve Witcoff, quietly exited a compound in Muscat, Oman, after engaging in high-stakes discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program. The talks spanned over two hours, suggesting significant deliberations on the subject.

Journalists from the Associated Press observed the convoy leaving the site at approximately 5:50 pm local time. The sight of the convoy's departure indicates the end of this negotiation session, which had not been publicly acknowledged by either the Iranian or American officials at the time.

The silence following the meeting leaves room for speculation about the outcomes and implications of the dialogue, as both nations continue to navigate the complexities of Iran's nuclear ambitions and related diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025