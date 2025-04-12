Left Menu

Election Turmoil: CHADEMA Disqualified Amidst Treason Charges

Tanzania's opposition party CHADEMA has been disqualified from upcoming elections after failing to sign a required code of conduct. The party's leader Tundu Lissu faces treason charges, intensifying scrutiny on President Hassan's human rights record. Rights groups accuse the government of political crackdowns and rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:01 IST
Election Turmoil: CHADEMA Disqualified Amidst Treason Charges

Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, faces disqualification from the upcoming elections due to its failure to sign a mandatory code of conduct. This decision was announced by a senior election commission official on Saturday.

The disqualification coincides with party leader Tundu Lissu being charged with treason, following accusations of leading an anti-election campaign. The ruling raises concerns over President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration's stance on human rights.

While the government denies involvement in rights violations, rights campaigners cite unexplained abductions and killings as evidence of a crackdown on dissent. CHADEMA, pushing for electoral reforms, voiced its decision not to participate in the signing ceremony earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025