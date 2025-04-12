Election Turmoil: CHADEMA Disqualified Amidst Treason Charges
Tanzania's opposition party CHADEMA has been disqualified from upcoming elections after failing to sign a required code of conduct. The party's leader Tundu Lissu faces treason charges, intensifying scrutiny on President Hassan's human rights record. Rights groups accuse the government of political crackdowns and rights abuses.
Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, faces disqualification from the upcoming elections due to its failure to sign a mandatory code of conduct. This decision was announced by a senior election commission official on Saturday.
The disqualification coincides with party leader Tundu Lissu being charged with treason, following accusations of leading an anti-election campaign. The ruling raises concerns over President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration's stance on human rights.
While the government denies involvement in rights violations, rights campaigners cite unexplained abductions and killings as evidence of a crackdown on dissent. CHADEMA, pushing for electoral reforms, voiced its decision not to participate in the signing ceremony earlier.
