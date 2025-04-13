Ecuador's Battle at the Ballot: A Political Showdown

In a closely watched electoral contest, Ecuadorians are heading to the polls on Sunday to choose between the conservative incumbent President Daniel Noboa and the leftist lawyer Luisa Gonzalez. This marks the country's second presidential runoff in less than two years.

Noboa, who secured 44.17% of the votes in the first round, faces off against Gonzalez, who garnered 44%. The candidates have pledged robust measures to tackle the deepening crisis of crime and violence, attributed largely to trafficking activities linked to Colombia and Peru.

With more than 13 million eligible voters, analysts anticipate a tight result. Noboa's tenure has seen controversial crime-fighting strategies, while Gonzalez's appeal draws from her experience during Rafael Correa's presidency. As Ecuador deals with electoral tensions and crime concerns, voters' choice could shape the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)